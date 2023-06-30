Harvest Finance Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $440,334.61 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.56 or 0.00080946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,486 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

