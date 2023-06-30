Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stake Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 101,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

