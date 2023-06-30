HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.89 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Linda Simmons acquired 6,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,407.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $600,177.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

