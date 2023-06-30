Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £62,557.66 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Free Report) insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.47), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($79,539.30).

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,259.73 ($28.73) on Friday. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,366.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,595.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halma Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($27.84) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.18) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,143 ($27.25).

(Free Report)

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.