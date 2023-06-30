Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £62,557.66 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Free Report) insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.47), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($79,539.30).
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,259.73 ($28.73) on Friday. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,366.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,595.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.
Halma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,174.60%.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
