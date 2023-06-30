Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 576.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 11,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

