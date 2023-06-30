Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 191.7% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

