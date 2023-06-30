Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 191.7% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
Shares of Guangshen Railway stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
