GSK’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.03) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.00) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,590 ($20.22).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394 ($17.72) on Monday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.00). The company has a market capitalization of £57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,412.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,433.24.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is 4,912.28%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,853.78). In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,796.57). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,853.78). In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,106. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

