Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $533,330.06

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $533,330.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00358327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.88 or 0.01056797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00541475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00066819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00139599 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

