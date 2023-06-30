Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.13

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.13 and last traded at C$37.88, with a volume of 257704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6385427 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.