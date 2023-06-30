Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.40. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,209 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $891.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.