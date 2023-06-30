Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 616 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock traded up $20.15 on Friday, reaching $2,130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,333. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,040.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,735.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

