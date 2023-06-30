Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 4,129 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 176,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,894. The stock has a market cap of $592.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

