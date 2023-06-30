Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $49,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 748,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 352.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

