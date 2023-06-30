Gratus Capital LLC Invests $3.57 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.64. The stock had a trading volume of 152,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

