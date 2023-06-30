Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 384,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

