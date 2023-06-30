Gratus Capital LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 920,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,768. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

