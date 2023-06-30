Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,380. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

