Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.46

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 13635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 190,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

