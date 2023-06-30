Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 10th

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ WNDY opened at $15.85 on Friday. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile
The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
