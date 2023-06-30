Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

