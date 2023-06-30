Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on July 10th

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

