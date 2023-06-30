Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) to Issue $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

