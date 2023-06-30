Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Boosted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.9% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 1,020,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.