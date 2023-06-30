Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MILN opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

