Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
SNSR opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $35.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,000.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
