Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

