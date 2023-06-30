Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFIT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

