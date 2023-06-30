Global X Education ETF (EDUT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on July 10th

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

Global X Education ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Education ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Education ETF Company Profile

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.