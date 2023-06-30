Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Announces $0.11 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AQWA stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.37% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.