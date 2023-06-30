Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHB opened at $7.54 on Friday. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Featured Stories

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

