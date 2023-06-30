Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNG opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

