Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 610 ($7.76) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.63) to GBX 590 ($7.50) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.31) to GBX 560 ($7.12) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

Glencore Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 452,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,704. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

