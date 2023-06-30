Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

