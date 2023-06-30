Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 4,011,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

