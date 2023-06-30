Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,934 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.