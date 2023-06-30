Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,023,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock remained flat at $63.80 during midday trading on Friday. 797,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

