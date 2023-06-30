Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.80. 223,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,747. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

