Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE CODI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. 68,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,392. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

