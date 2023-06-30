Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of FTAI Aviation worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,686. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

