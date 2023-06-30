Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,448. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

