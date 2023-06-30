Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.52. 567,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

