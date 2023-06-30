Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 512,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

