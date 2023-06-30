Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $56.52. 364,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,382. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

