Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 181,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,484. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

