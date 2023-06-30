GICTrade Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,363.12 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003107 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.24 million and $13,363.12 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94121162 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,257.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

