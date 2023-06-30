Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Cut to $2.70

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOFree Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Gevo Price Performance

GEVO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.07. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

