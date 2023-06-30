Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

