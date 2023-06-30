Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) shares rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 996,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

