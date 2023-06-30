Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 7%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIFree Report) shares rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 996,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.