General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

