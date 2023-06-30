General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Increased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. 1,249,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

